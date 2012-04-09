Take Your Republican Party Back... Please!

So I have this conservative friend, code-named The Moderate Conservative, and she wrote a grumpy piece about how the GOP has gone bat shit insane. She has every right to be grumpy; if PETA took over the Democratic Party, I’d be pretty grumpy too. Those people are jackasses! But there’s just a few problems with her rant. First, she gives a short history of the racism of the Democratic Party and how Republicans were the ones that freed the slaves. She also gives some detail about how Democrats were responsible for Jim Crow laws and the like:

20 years later the Democrat parties of several southern states began to repeal the black right to vote. The direct result of Johnson’s closet-Democrat politics. Here we are over a hundred years later and the parties have switched roles. Now the Republicans are the conservatives and the Democrats are the liberals.