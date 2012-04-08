On Friday, March 23, Paul Gattone, the lawyer representing many of the Occupy Tucson arrestees, held a press conference to protest the Tucson Police Department’s recent actions against the occupiers at Vente de Agosto park downtown. Despite the fact that five occupiers had been arrested two nights before the press conference, and two the night before, no mainstream media turned up.
The Mainstream Media Ignores Illegal Arrests of Tucson Occupiers
Seeded on Sun Apr 8, 2012 9:43 AM
