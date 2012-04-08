Maryland High Court Takes on Lesbian Divorce

The Court of Appeals of Maryland heard arguments on Friday in the case of two women who married in another state but were denied a divorce in Maryland, according to the Associated Press.

Jessica Port and Virginia Anne Cowan were married in California in 2008 and are now seeking a divorce, but the state of Maryland does not currently allow same sex marriages. When they tried to file for a divorce in 2010, Prince George’s County Judge A. Michael Chapdelaine said it “would be contrary to the public policy of Maryland” to grant it.

Some judges in Maryland have granted divorces to same sex couples, while others have not.