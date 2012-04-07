Rachel Maddow Calls On GOP To Appoint Sen. Murkowski "War On Women" Spokesperson

Earlier this week, Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus tried to compare the “War on Women” narrative to caterpillars, confusing many. To Rachel Maddow, it was yet another sign that the men of the Republican Party really seem to lack an understanding of the objections to the way they discuss women’s health, but this she didn’t see as a blight on the whole party, but an error in branding: why have Priebus out on the fore of this issue when Sen. Lisa Murkowski has such a proven ability to connect with the women of her party?

“It’s an analogy in which women are caterpillars!” Maddow tried to explain, finding that this may not have been the best thing for Priebus to say. Besides complaining that the “war on women” simply didn’t exist, Priebus and several Republicans, notes Maddow, also began to decry the use of the phrase “War on ____” as “unpatriotic,” which she found “a little rich,” given all the “war on”s that Republicans claimed Democrats were responsible for. It was clear to Maddow that they needed a new voice, and confusing why they hadn’t chosen Sen. Murkowski.