Female Republican Senators Undermine GOP Claim That War On Women Is 'Fiction'

Over the last month, conservative men such as Mitt Romney, Rick Santorum, Reince Preibus, and several others have called the Republican war on women a mere fiction invented by Democrats to attack them with in the media. Instead Republicans have spun their war on women as a fight for religious freedom, which just happens to attack the reproductive rights of women. Well, that may convince male Republicans, but female Republicans are not buying it. In fact, Republican women are undermining the claims made by their male counterparts.

Earlier this week, Republican Senator Olympia Snowe stated that the contraception debate is “a retro-debate that took place in the 1950s. It’s sort of back to the future, isn’t it? And it is surprising in the 21st century we would be revisiting this issue.” She also criticized the right-wing attacks against Sandra Fluke. A couple of weeks earlier, Republican Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison defended Planned Parenthood against conservative attacks, telling MSNBC that low-income women need the services it provides.

“We cannot afford to lose the Medicaid funding for low-income women to have health care services,” Hutchison said. “We cannot. We keep turning back federal funds that every state gets and then try to find money in our budget, which is already being cut in key areas like education.