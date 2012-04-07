Romney Adviser Says No More Tax Returns Coming

Senior Romney campaign adviser Eric Fehrnstrom said today that the former Massachusetts governor has no plans to release additional tax return information, even as a new report shows the wealthy candidate has obfuscated his finances by taking advantage of an “obscure exception in federal ethics laws.”

Appearing on MSNBC this morning, Fehrnstrom said Romney has been forthcoming and complied with all laws. “So, definitely no plans on releasing any more tax returns?” host Chuck Todd pressed. Fehrnstrom reiterated what the campaign has already released, saying, “we think that’s sufficient.”