KKK Sends Membership Invites To Black People By Mistake

Have you received your KKK invite in the mail yet?

Chris Rock once joked that he wished he could join the Ku Klux Klan to help get rid of certain black people. Well, for one second it looked like his dream might have come true.

CBS Charlotte is reporting that the local KKK chapter has been aggressively looking for new recruits. So aggressive that they've been sending invites to black people as well.

A black girl who lives in the West Ashley’s Pierpont neighborhood received an invite to join the Klan and was quite surprised. She later turned in the invite to the Sheriff's office. Other people in the area who want nothing to do with the KKK also received unwanted invites and they also reported it to authorities. But, police say that sending out invites and recruiting is not against the law, so they can't and won't be doing anything to stop it.