Rachel Maddow Attacks "War On Caterpillars" Remark: GOP Should "Own" Their Record, Or "Stop Doing It"

On her show Thursday night, Rachel Maddow took on Reince Priebusremark comparing the notion of a “war on women” to a “war on caterpillars.” Democrats and the media aren’t just accusing Republicans without reason she said — but because they’re actually attacking women’s rights. Her advice? Own it and run on your record, or simply stop doing it.

Maddow mocked the comparison:

I think there’s just one piece missing from what otherwise is obviously a perfect analogy of women as caterpillars. I think there’s just one thing missing. If Democrats said that Republicans had a war on caterpillars and every mainstream media said we had a war on caterpillars, the Republican party would not then just have a problem with caterpillars. There is a missing piece of this analogy, right? In this analogy what he’s missing is the part where the Republican party introduces hundreds of pieces of legislation all over the country attacking the rights of caterpillars, which in his analogy is in fact what the Republican party has been doing. The Republican party in this analogy has to be seen as a radically, what, anti-cocoon party? [...] Sacrifice the caterpillar? Save the cocoon?

