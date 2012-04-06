Rush Limbaugh Compares People On Welfare To Wild Animals Being Fed (AUDIO)

There’s a meme among conservatives that people on public assistance are worthless and should be left to struggle on their own. More often than not, there is a component of racism involved but the main jist of it is that the poor are barely human and not worth helping. Rush Limbaugh, a fount of human compassion if ever there was one, made the following comparison:

“The animals must learn to fend for themselves if they are to survive and thrive. When you feed animals, they become dependent and no longer function as nature intends.”