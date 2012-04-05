Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) Thinks If Gays Would Stay In The Closet, Then Employers Couldn't Discriminate (VIDEO)

Rep. Steve King of Iowa has been saying so much horribly offensive crap as of late that it won’t be long before he has his own talk show on AM radio. King is, well, king of saying utterly absurd and offensive crap.

Now, King thinks that if only those damn gays would remain uncomfortable in the closet, they wouldn’t have to worry about being discriminated in the workplace. Really, King? And maybe blacks in the 1960s south should have come to work in white face and made life so much easier.

ThinkProgress spoke with King and got the lowdown on all of his crusty, out of touch bigotry. Further King was asked whether it should be legal for businesses to discriminate in their hiring and firing decisions.