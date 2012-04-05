Trump Says President Obama Has Secret Deal With Saudis On Gas Prices (VIDEO)

A couple of days after threatening to reveal his monstrously ugly genitalia to Gloria Allred, this writer’s favorite never-would-be Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, revealed to the world once again that he knows absolutely nothing about the world and governance and should probably stick to carving the planet’s pristine places up into luxurious golf courses.

The Donald took his crazed, paranoid and downright farcical conspiracy theories (see birther) to an all time high when he accused President Obama of having some sort of secret deal with Saudi leaders in order to lower gasoline prices ahead of the 2012 presidential election.