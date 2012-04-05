Gingrich Think-Tank Files for Bankruptcy

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich’s health-care think tank on Wednesday filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, with up to $10 million in debt and as little as $50,000 in assets.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported on Thursday that The Gingrich Group LLC, doing business as the Center for Health Transformation, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Georgia.

The bankruptcy filing (PDF) indicates that the organization has between 50 and 99 creditors, assets between $50,000 to $100,000 and liabilities of $1 million to $10 million.