Michelle Malkin Tells Fox & Friends: 'War On Women Rhetoric Has Backfired On The Progressive Left"

Conservative columnist Michelle Malkin appeared on Fox & Friends on Thursday, sharing that she believed the “war on women” rhetoric was backfiring on Democrats.

“The President has made some gains in battleground states with women. But the ‘war on women’ overall, how effective do you think it’s been?” host Brian Kilmeade asked Malkin.

“[T]his ‘war on women’ rhetoric has backfired on the progressive left,” Malkin concluded. “As we head into November, we’re going to see more and more of this ratcheting up of this politics of personal destruction and the demagoguery – whether it’s with women or on race – anything to distract from the economy and the jobs death toll that this administration is responsible for.”