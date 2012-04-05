George H.W. Bush Buys Evil Socialist Chevy Volt For His Son

Yes, it’s true! Ex-President George Herbert Walker Bush gave the much maligned Chevy Volt to his son, Neil, for his birthday. The Volt, a electric/gas hybrid developed and built domestically by General Motors is a symbol of a recuperating manufacturing sector and the auto industry bailout. As such, it has been attacked repeatedly by the right for the sole purpose of undermining President Obama.

But there is a growing number of non-insane conservatives that are bucking the trend. Some, like Lee Spieckerman, owner of SpieckermanMedia have actually gone on Fox to debunk the garbage flowing from the mindless critics. According to the Huffington Post: