George H.W. Bush Buys Evil Socialist Chevy Volt For His Son

Yes, it’s true! Ex-President George Herbert Walker Bush gave the much maligned Chevy Volt to his son, Neil, for his birthday. The Volt, a electric/gas hybrid developed and built domestically by General Motors is a symbol of a recuperating manufacturing sector and the auto industry bailout. As such, it has been attacked repeatedly by the right for the sole purpose of undermining President Obama.
But there is a growing number of non-insane conservatives that are bucking the trend. Some, like Lee Spieckerman, owner of SpieckermanMedia have actually gone on Fox to debunk the garbage flowing from the mindless critics. According to the Huffington Post:
Spieckerman said he believes electric cars and plug-in hybrids like the Chevy Volt are vital to the nation’s future, allowing the country to wean itself off oil and use homegrown fuel sources like coal, nuclear and natural gas to power electricity plants, which then would power cars. If you could do that while also expanding the production of oil in the U.S., he thinks that could even push down gas prices.