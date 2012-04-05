Newsvine

Google Shows off Long-Secret I-Glasses Project in Demo Video

In a brief proof-of-concept video published this week, Google lifted the curtain on their forthcoming digital-overlay glasses, demonstrating how they work and the various ways people might use them.

Rumored for a long time but never-before-seen outside of the search giant’s Google[x] lab,the glasses are believed to be coming out later this year at least in beta form. Google’s latest video shows people using them like a smartphone, but much more naturally.

Text messages, calendar reminders, video chatting, navigation and even social network sharing is included in the demonstration. It all seems to fit naturally with features in Google’s social network and other applications.

