Is Sarah Palin a Credible Representative for the GOP?

Several conservatives have suggested that "attacks" on Sarah Palin by liberals are proof that she is hitting the target in her criticism, and that liberals are responding because they are smarting from the accuracy of her words. Others have suggested that the Left is afraid of Sarah Palin and how she draws moderates and conservatives together as a threat to the Left.

This is projection and wishful thinking on the part of the Right. Sarah Palin is politically no more threatening than Ronald McDonald, and frankly about as credible. She is barely intelligible to begin with. What she says is frequently so inarticulate and nonsensical that as far as her acting as an instrument of representing conservatives, liberals can do nothing but hope she continues in that role. Current polls bear this out.

As far as the rest of the country is concerned, the Republicans might as well have the Octomom as their representative. She might be interesting as a novelty, and she might draw attention, but this type of attention is hardly positive.

Any conservative that believes Sarah Palin is a credible representative of their values is so wrapped up in their own beliefs that they've lost their objectivity... and when you start believing your own spin you should know that you are in trouble.